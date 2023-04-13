SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe met with a family of artists to show them some love for all the love and beauty they put into their Allendale neighborhood.

If you have ever driven through the Allendale neighborhood, you’ve probably seen vibrant images decorating the corner of Ford and North Dale Streets.

The corner is now known as the Allendale Arts Yard Market, where you can purchase works of art and admire a few murals that adorn the sidewalks.

But who is responsible for these beautiful paintings? Five young siblings are behind the works of art and say they do it to bring positivity to their community.

This Shreveport family, known as the Hamiltons, are two sisters and three brothers who have taken on the mission to brighten up their community with their work.

The Hamilton’s parents are supporting their labor of love and have even contributed to the Allendale Arts Yard Market murals by incorporating poetry.

Check out the latest Cares Krewe video in the player above to the big surprise the young artists got.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back.