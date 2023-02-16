BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for: Princess Amanda’s big dress reveal!

The Cares Krewe headed to Night to Shine at Cypress Baptist in Benton, LA to celebrate with Amanda as she walked the red carpet and danced the night away.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience by the Tim Tebow Foundation, held annually for people with special needs. It’s hosted by local churches around the world, and this year marked the event’s 9th anniversary.

For Cypress Baptist, this was the first year the event was back in full swing since the pandemic.

Courtney Bouillon, Cypress Baptist’s Night to Shine coordinator, described the night as “indescribable.”

If you missed PART 1 of Amanda’s original Cares Krewe surprise, you can watch it here.

“I feel like we plan and plan, and then it goes by way too fast because everybody is having so much fun,” said Bouillon. “But it’s a dream come true to see everything, to see all the smiles and excitement from all our guests.”