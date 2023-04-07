SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe hopped into Lowder Baking Company just in time to fill a few Easter baskets with delicious fresh baked goodies.

Lowder Baking Company is known for one-of-a-kind pastries made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients. Customers come in with their eyes on the prize. On this egg-stra special day, the bakery was bustling, making for a great round of smiling faces as surprises were delivered.

The Cares Krewe purchased a cookie platter for the employees at Herby-K’s to celebrate April birthdays. When explained to Liz, the customer picking it up, was beyond excited. “It’s overwhelming. It’s very nice. Thank you,” said Liz.

A first-timer to the bakery also walked in to purchase a few treats for her brother as he recovers from a medical procedure. She explained while under anesthesia he kept talking about pastries from Lowder Baking Company and she wanted to surprise him. The Cares Krewe made sure she left with a full box of deliciousness. “Please send over our love to your brother while he’s going through his recovery,” said morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk.

The regulars also found a golden egg. From iced cookies and Easter Cadbury brownies to the coveted cinnamon roll that should only be heated for 33 seconds to reach perfection, the Cares Krewe stuffed box after box with baked goodness.

“They’re already coming in for a treat and to double down on top of that. It’s just incredible to see,” said Preston Lowder, owner of Lowder Baking Company.

More information about Lowder Baking Company can be found online or visit the bakery at 4019 Fern Avenue, Suite 500, in Shreveport.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.