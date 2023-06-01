SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe is back at it again and helping locals in our community by surprising them with a bit of pre-summer joy.

According to AAA gas prices, the national average gas price is $3.57, the state of Louisiana gas average is $3.12, and in Shreveport-Bossier City, the current average is $3.12 for regular, $3.48 mid, $3.88 premium, and $3.34 for diesel.

Brittany Defran, our digital anchor, decided to step on the GAS and took over the Cares Krewe to help spread a little bit of cheer and kindness to some Shreveport-Bossier City locals by paying for their gas.

“It’s a good surprise,” said a community member. “Very much appreciate it!”

“It’s my lucky day,” shared another community member. “So awesome, ya’ll made my day!”

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.