SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Spreading good in the neighborhood is what the Cares Krewe is all about.

The Krewe recently visited one of their favorite spots to do good deeds, a local gas station.

While there, a Shreveport-Bossier food truck owner and a working mom were given a fillup to get their day started. The grateful recipients both shared how appreciative they were for the surprise fill-ups but also the importance of giving back.

“I love giving back. That’s the way I was taught, giving back. As a Christian whom much is given, much is expected. That’s the way that I was reared,” the owner of Raging Cajun Food Truck said.

Before driving off, he left he made a promise to keep paying it forward.

“I really appreciate it because you don’t really get free gas. Gas is really kinda high. So I really appreciate it.”

Anyone who would like to nominate a friend or family member for a visit from the Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland can fill out and submit a nomination form on ktalnews.com.