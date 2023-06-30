SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe is walking down the aisle and surprising someone that is in the business of joy.

Gloria McPhearson is an 81-year-old who officiated over 75 weddings annually for 24 years as a Justice of the Peace. Miss Gloria is retired but continues to help.









Despite Miss Gloria not having power for 6 days due to the storms that impacted multiple parishes on June 15 and the early hours of June 16. She powered on and graciously helped 2 couples make memorable memories.

When the father of the family showed up and asked Miss Gloria if they are still having a wedding? “Absolutely, we have no water and electricity, but we’re gonna do it,” said Miss Gloria.

“Love is kind. Love is forever,” shared Miss Gloria. “And when a person comes to me to be married, I want them to know the sincerity of those vows for their life to be together as one.”

