SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe is back surprising local shoppers at the grocery aisles.

The Cares Krewe headed to the Brookshires on North Market Street in Shreveport with the goal of surprising a few shoppers by paying for their grocery haul.

We had a chance to meet a charming lady, Rose and she explained to us how inflation has affected her. “Everything is so high, cannot afford to buy nothing, ” stated Rose. Little did Rose know that we were about to pay for all of her groceries.

A Brookshire’s staff member shared “What a blessing, huh?”

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know of someone that needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.