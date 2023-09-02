SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and Triple-A says the cost of gas prices is on the rise, making holiday weekend plans more costly, but the Cares Krewe is always in the right place at the right time.

The Cares Krewe took a trip to Walmart to surprise some deserving customers.

When you’re having a bad day, sometimes it can feel like the misfortunate events continue to pile on. That’s what one Walmart Auto Care Center customer was experiencing.

“I was on my way to CVS and a big truck on the right of me was going to come over to my side and tried to kill me. So I jumped the curb, and I blew out a tire,” said the customer.

Little did she know the Cares Krewe would pay for that tire replacement, lifting the load of this financial responsibility.

The Krewe did not stop at the automotive center. Instead, we found another unsuspecting customer whose load needed to be lightened. It was still a huge shock and emotions ran high when the Cares Krewe offered to pay for her groceries.

“Are you serious? Why did you choose me? I still can’t believe it,” said the customer. “You made my day.”

If you know someone whose day needs to be made by the Cares Krewe or deserves appreciation please submit a Cares Krewe nomination form.

NBC 6, Fox 33 Cares Krewe is driven by Chevyland.