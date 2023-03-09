SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe was on a mission to surprise a sweet Shreveport family and their brave little boy that is fighting leukemia at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Owens family put their life on unexpected hold this past December when they learned their son “Big Al” was sick. His mom, Amanda, has been by his side at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for her son’s treatments. While John, Big Al’s father, has been raising their two other children here in Shreveport and traveling on the weekends to Memphis.

Amanda and “Big Al” (Source: Owens Family)

“December 20th, I noticed, just like a weird kind of skin rash on our 18-month-old. And so I just took them into the pediatrician. And within 11 hours we were at St Jude and diagnosed with B-cell. B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” shared Amanda Owens. “It didn’t feel real for about the first couple of weeks. It just didn’t. And then it was like one moment I just woke up and there was just a piece because I realized at this point that the best thing that I can do, I’m just here for him.”

Amanda shares with KTAL that she tries to stay healthy by doing yoga during this time and Big Al loves to join her. They get to spend time together and do toddler yoga.

Toddler yoga (Source: Owens family)

John came into the KTAL NBC 6 studios to surprise his wife, Amanda while speaking with the Cares Krewe. The Cares Krewe along with local businesses were able to give the Owens family a little bit of family time they can enjoy together, which included 20 classes at Bloom Yoga Studio for Amanda, a $100 Air U Trampoline Park gift card, and a $200 Visa Card to use for whatever the family needed.

Jezamine Wolk, John Owens (Source: KTAL)

“I’m just ready for her to come home. I definitely appreciate her before, but it’s even tenfold now. Like I’m doing good just to keep the kids from burning the house down,” John said.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know of someone that needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.