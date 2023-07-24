SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe helps a young Shreveport couple who lost everything in a recent apartment fire.

Ya’Lisha Gatewood, took over the Cares Krewe to share some good news and surprise the Hornor family who lost almost everything in a fire at their Olde Salem Village apartment on Buncombe Road on July 10, 2023.

“Well, she called me and I was at work, I came you know, got the animals out, and then they put the fire out. We were able to go and get the stuff that we needed,” said Brennan Hornor.

“Oh, we lost everything. And then I lost my living room, set my bedroom. So anything that was important, like paperwork, I lost the majority of my clothes, and then people stole the rest of my dishes, my food, my dining table,” said Bria Hornor.

“I’ve definitely been proud of the level of maturity to both of them, especially at their young age that they’ve shown as far as sticking together and, you know, leaning on others and relying on their faith. Try to look at the glass as half full instead of half empty and be grateful that you’re okay and you got your health and your faith,” said Hornor’s family member.

“Pray. Thank God that it wasn’t you know, you weren’t in the building,” said Brennan.

Thank you to Quality Outdoor Power Equipment for helping Cares Krewe with this fresh start surprise after a fire.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.