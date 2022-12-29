SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The new year is a couple of days away and it’s time for New Year’s resolution. Getting fit, living a healthier lifestyle, and setting goals is the top of many resolutions.

The Cares Krewe stopped by Title Boxing in Shreveport to surprise a couple of dedicated and deserving ladies who are already working on crushing their fitness goals one punch at a time.

Katie said she started attending Title Boxing in the summer “I was going through a hard time. My grandfather had passed, so I needed something to help me mentally. So I came in with a mental focus and over the last six months I’ve just gotten stronger,” said Katie.

Katie says her goal for the new year is to be stronger. Grace shares that same desire. She feels that it is important to work out your functionality. “And so I think that living your life and hoping or maybe not looking forward to walking with a walker or in a wheelchair, that’s a big goal of mine. I don’t want to have any device to help me”, shared Grace.

Katie and Grace thought they were only going to be interviewed regarding their fitness goals, the Cares Krewe surprised them with two months of unlimited membership at Title Boxing to kick off their New Year and continue to stay strong and fit.

Ben, a trainer at Title Boxing. He advised the top fitness tip going into the new year is just sticking to it. “Set yourself a realistic goal you know you can stick through, and just push through the whole time,” said Ben.

If you know of someone that needs or deserves a nice surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.