SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cares Krewe helps local children fulfill their Christmas wishlists. After a toy haul at Walmart, the Cares Krewe and Jezzamine Wolk headed to Roy’s Kids for a very special surprise delivery.

Roy’s Kids is a local non-profit charity based in Shreveport, dedicated to helping children in need experience happy Christmases, school years, and childhoods.

“Keep in mind- it’s not for me. It’s for the kids,” said founder, Mike Powell. “There’s no wrong way to help the kids. Some kids will open this Christmas morning and they’ll be very happy.”

Roy’s Kids serves the Shreveport-Bossier City area, and their workers serve on a volunteer basis. All their volunteers go through a strict qualification process before we accept them into our program.

They have donors who adopt families and children, as well as those who help with their Christmas donations in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their volunteers do the Christmas shopping, gift wrapping, and delivery in time for local kids to enjoy the wonderful Christmas they wouldn’t otherwise have.

Roy’s Kids also helps kids throughout the year:

Collect school supplies

Sponsor birthday parties

Host an annual 5K and Block Party

The history behind the charitable organization began with the owner and founder Michael Sean Powell.

Owner Michael Sean Powell is the youngest son of a single mother who struggled to raise two sons on her own. He watched his mother work double shifts and multiple jobs to provide for her family, but money was always scarce. Christmas was a bleak time with few gifts and an absent mother who would keep working during the holiday to support her family. Christmas is always a less joyous time for kids like Mike and his brother Roy, who died several years ago.

In his brother’s memory, Mike created Roy’s Kids in 2010 to help single parents with limited income. Our goal is to support kids in the Shreveport, LA community as much as possible so they can have a happy childhood. We don’t want children to feel left out due to financial difficulties.

Roy’s Kids also collaborates with other charities throughout the year on various events to help underprivileged children. We’ll do whatever it takes to help as many children as possible have the fun childhood they deserve.

To help our local children visit Roy’s Kids online and on Facebook.