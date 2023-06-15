SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe is stepping on the gas, back at it again, and helping locals in our community by surprising them with some savings for their wallets.

Brittany Defran, our digital anchor, took over the Cares Krewe to help spread a little bit of kindness and little acts of service to some Shreveport-Bossier City locals by paying for their gas.

One thankful community member shared with us what kindness meant to her. “Because I think it’s God’s way that we’re supposed to do that,” she said.

“What, you are filling up, yay!” exclaimed a grateful family.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.