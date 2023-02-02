SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe headed to a local hot spot for a bit of yum yum for the tum tums.

Who’s ready for some brunch? Cares Krewe headed to Up For Brunch in Shreveport to surprise locals that were enjoying their meals. Claps can be heard all around when the Cares Krewe announced that we would be paying for their brunch tab.

“But, no, I did not expect this at all. I appreciate this. Thank you for this free food, ” stated an appreciative patron.

Another patron expressed her thanks “I appreciate everything that you all are doing in coming and showcasing what we have in the community because, of course, Shreveport, so many people think oh theirs is not much to do here, but there’s plenty to do.”

“I honestly and truly think it was a big blessing to everybody this morning and made their Monday morning bright and cheery. So it’s a blessing. Thank you so much,” expressed Lauren that works at Up For Brunch.

Up For Brunch is located at 1520 Texas Avenue in Shreveport, takes online orders, and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm.

