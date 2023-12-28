SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The holiday season is a great time to give back, and the Cares Krewe helped out Chevyland to support a coat giveaway.

Coordinated by successful and long-time salesperson Shunta Hall, also known as the “Credit Angel,” the giveaway was sponsored by her foundation, the Credit Angel Foundation (CAF), and NFL Buffalo Bills player Tre’davious White’s foundation, Reaching for Excellence.

Cares Krewe did what we do best and went shopping for some great coats for the whole family just in time for the cold weather.

“I’ve been employed with Chevyland for 18 years; it will be 18 years this year. God bless me financially. So, my husband and I started giving back. In 2013, we had a son who got hit by a school bus, and it wasn’t good. So in the middle of the emergency room, I just stood there, and I said, God, if you just, I give you a vow if you just bless my son and bring him back, just please and then allow us to start giving back, ” said Hall about starting CAF.

Hall shared that her inspiration to help the community and start the Credit Angel Foundation came through her own struggles, like evictions, funeral costs, utility bills, and more.

“She is an amazing person. She is involved in a lot of different things. Shunta, the Credit Angel, we’re proud to be able to help this coat drive today and handle it right here at the dealership,” said Steve Horn, Dealer Principal of Chevyland. “Shonda has been a valuable part of our organizations as well as in the community. She does great things for her foundation, and hopefully, this is very successful, and we can give a ton of coats away.”

Shunta Hall shared that Chevyland believed and trusted in her without having any sales experience, and she has excelled for over 18 years.

“That’s what made me start giving back because I have seen that I can be successful selling cars. So that’s why I want to help the community get back on their feet from hardships,” said Hall.

The coat drive was a success, more than 200 coats were handed out to families in the community.

Credit Angel Foundation (CAF) is a non-profit, faith-based organization founded by Shunta Hall and her husband, Derrick Hall. CAF seeks to serve the Shreveport-Bossier City area with homelessness prevention, providing meals through Hope Connections, annual coat drives, and back-to-school uniform drives.

The Cares Krewe, driven by Chevyland, is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.