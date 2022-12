SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets.

“I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the most I can already, so I was pretty excited to have a partner like you guys to help me do that.”

Craft continued, “It’s holiday season…hectic times. So I just feel like everybody needs a little pick me up sometimes.”