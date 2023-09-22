SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s been more than a year since the launch of the KTAL and KMSS Care’s crew, driven by Chevyland.

Simple, random acts of kindness drive the mission of what we do, delivering surprises for the most deserving people in our community.

Our viewers and followers nominate people and organizations on the receiving end and have no idea what happens when Cares Krewe pulls up unannounced.

“I hope that people enjoy seeing the fact that it’s better to give than it is to receive and take that joy and go and pass it on to someone else. You know, there was a guest one time. You never know what somebody’s story is doing and what some might have might be going through at that moment,” stated Bubba Winningham, Chevyland General manager.

We took time out this week to reflect on some of the great surprise deliveries we’ve made over the last several months:

Our crew truly enjoys giving back to our community, and our mission is to do good and show kindness through giving back.

Now it is your turn to nominate someone who you believe needs or deserves a nice surprise; let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.