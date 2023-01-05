SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Our community is very important to us, so pertinent that in 2022 we launched the KTAL and KMSS Care’s crew, driven by Chevyland.

Our crew has truly enjoyed our mission to do good for others through simple, random acts of kindness.

“I hope that people enjoy seeing the fact that it’s better to give than it is to receive and take that joy and go and pass it on to someone else. You know, there was a guest one time. There was a person one time who said, don’t buy my groceries, give it to somebody else over here. I think that’s the that’s the spirit. That’s what we’d like to see come out of this. Just to remind people the joy of giving. You never know what somebody’s story is doing and what some might have might be going through at that moment”, stated Bubba Winningham, Chevyland General manager.

Here’s are a few 2022 favorite Cares Krewe surprises:

If you know of someone that needs or deserves a nice surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.