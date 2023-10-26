SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe heard of a special lady who needed a little sweet pick-me-up surprise.

Miss Betty recently lost her husband of 60+ years and has some medical issues, but despite all the hardships, she continues to give to others.

She faithfully hosts her family dinner for 15+ people every Sunday, checks in on everyone to ensure they are okay, makes custom Halloween costumes, and puts everyone else before herself.

But this week, we were determined to make Miss Betty number one.

Brittany Defran, our digital anchor, took over the Cares Krewe to surprise Miss Betty with flowers and a cooler full of her favorite French Vanilla ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries.

“Because you get a chance to eat it, the other stuff, you gotta drink it because it melts. You gonna feel it in your mouth and get the taste,” said Miss Betty about Blue Bell ice cream.

Miss Betty was very thankful and gracious as we reciprocated kindness to her and her family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Cares Krewe, driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.