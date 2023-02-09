BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Night to Shine is a complimentary event held annually for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world, and this year marks the event’s 9th anniversary.

The Cares Krewe heard about one local princess, who will be attending the event at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, LA on February 10th from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Night to Shine is Amanda’s favorite event of the year, and Cares Krewe’s mission was to help this princess get ready for the red carpet.

The surprise was complete with a beautiful ballgown, jewelry, and makeover, with help from Sloan’s Formals and Couture Makeup Bar and Salon.

“I had the conversation that morning Amanda said that she wasn’t going to go tonight to shine this year because she was fat and ugly. It was such a blessing because, of course, she’s not fat and ugly. But the last three years have been a struggle for us. Well, because I’ve had a big health issue and it’s taken a toll on Amanda with anxiety and depression issues. She’s been such a blessing to so many people for so long. She’ll be 34 in July. And I’m so blessed that God chose us to be her parents,” Amanda’s mom shared with us.

The heartfelt journey continues with Amanda’s dress selection revealed on Thursday, February 16.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know of someone that needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.