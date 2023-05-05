SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe is continuing our education and heading back to the classroom.

Morning duo, KTAL NBC 6 anchors Jezzamine Wolk and Fernanda Hernandez, dropped by the Caddo Career and Technical Center (CCTC) to share their individual career journeys and offer some advice on landing one’s dream job.

They had a chance to speak to the teacher, Alan Germany’s marketing class, and Cares Krewe delivered some sweet treats for the 2023 graduates from Crumble Cookies.

“This is a really nice send-off for seniors,” said Mr. Germany. “You know, their last week in high school, I think it will be very memorable that ya’ll came out here and talked to them and filmed them.”

A big congratulations to the Caddo Career and Technology Center class of 2023 and we are looking forward to seeing where your future takes you!

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.