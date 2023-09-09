SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe heard of a group that needed financial help with their travel for the upcoming football season.

Ya’Lisha Gatewood took over the Cares Krewe to share some pep rally spirit and surprise the Booker T. Washington Lions cheerleaders with an unexpected gift.

“We realized that the cheerleaders did not have enough money in their account either and so, you know, we’ve tried to reach out and try to get some support for the spirit group because a lot of times the band and the cheerleaders are our major fans at the games,” said Crystal T. Barnes, Principal of Booker T. Washington High School.

“The City of Shreveport really, really cares about the students here. I didn’t even think it would be that much of a support but when I saw the post, the emails and money flowing in. I’m like, wow, like they like they really care for these kids,” said Director of Bands, Emmanual Hudson.

The Cares Krewe surprised the Booker T. Washington Lions cheerleaders with a $1,000 check to help the group travel for football season.

“This is really big. It’s a big deal to us because we were gonna go do some car washes in order for us to get the extra funds for the buses. We have to do a lot of fundraising, and this is gonna help us out tremendously,” said a representative from the cheer squad.

