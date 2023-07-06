SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe set out to surprise a deserving Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport team member who opened her home up during the storms.

As many community members helped during the devasting June storms, so did this single mother. Genesis Hall’s family of three became a family of ten as she took in her friend’s children, mother, sister, and niece into her home.

“When the storm and stuff happened, they came and stayed at my house because I was the only one with lights. So we kinda just you know, did what we had to do,” said Genesis.

Cares Krewe was able to give Genesis a $200 gift card to Brookshire’s and a $100 spa day to pamper herself.

“Oh, my Goodness. Thank you. I was like, I’ll try to hold back my tears,” shared Genesis

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“She always puts herself last and tries to help others with whatever she has,” shared Jessica Hall, Genesis’s mother.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.