SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe stopped by Caddo Parish Juvenile Services to deliver a few Christmas surprises for some deserving young men and women in our community who are part of the STAR Court program.

STAR Court provides a unique system of support for at-risk youth and victims of Human Trafficking.

STAR Court is the first specialty court targeting human trafficking in Louisiana. Since its launch in 2019, the program has continued to grow.

With its growing numbers, it increases the need of young juveniles seeking to feel special during the holiday season. The Cares Krewe hopes to be a small part of accomplishing that goal.

“the young people that we help in this program, they just really need this. And it really means a lot during the holidays just to basically be able to give back and just to help these young people, just to show them that we love them and we’re some of the most consistent people in their lives,” Ree Casey-Jones, Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Chief Judge said.

A big thank you to Chevyland for helping make these surprises happen.