BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Council on Aging got a fun surprise from the Cares Krewe during their BINGO-cize activities, which combine bingo and exercise.

BINGO-cize is one of the many exercises and fun activities that the Council offers to the community. Cares Krewe surprised the birthday group with coffee, cupcakes, and Mardi Gras king cakes.

Some community members shared their wisdom and advice for entering the new year “Enjoy it. Relax” says one gentleman.

“Self-care. Most people utilize giving their self out to everybody, but then they neglect them. Yeah, the helping friends, family job, and everything. And then you’re exhausted when it comes down to you. So put yourself first and then everybody else.” stated a community member.

“Get closer to God.” shared another community member.

Bossier Council on Aging has provided services to seniors (over 60) since 1975, Bossier Parish that allows them to remain independent and active in our communities. The success of the Bossier Council on Aging depends upon public confidence and support

Bossier Council On Aging is a service provider. All of the employees are hands-on participants in the provision of services. Their philosophy is: “Senior citizens should live independently with dignity for as long as possible.”

Some of their services include:

Home delivered meals

Nutritional education

Information and assistance

Transportation

Recreation

Material aid

Medical alert

Personal care

Homemaker

Caregiver support

Support groups

Legal assistance

Outreach

Public education

If you know of someone that needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.