SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School and Child Development Center was built in 1962. They teach children with and without disabilities in the same classroom, becoming a model for centers throughout Louisiana.

Loretta Lester has worked at Goldman School for more than half of its existence. Her passion for working with children started in 1981 when she stopped by to visit a friend the school employed.

“I came to visit again and again, and before you know it, I was hired,” Lester shared.

Goldman School was Louisiana’s first inclusive child development center, with integrated classrooms. During her four decades at Goldman School, Lester has enjoyed working with children of different ages and abilities.

“Children with special needs learn from typical children. Typical children learn from special needs,” Lester explained. “They learn how to socialize. They learn how to share. They learn how to build friendships.”

Lester now works with four and five-year-olds, preparing them for kindergarten. She not only teaches them letters, numbers, and colors but also self-esteem and compassion.

“That’s the main thing I like teaching them is to accept others for who they are,” Lester said. “It gives me joy. It gives me joy that I can impact somebody else’s life.”

