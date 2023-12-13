SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Help make a difference in our community by joining forces with KTAL NBC 6 for 6 Hours of Caring on Monday, December 18, to benefit the Salvation Army’s Kettlethon.

The 6 Hours of Caring will begin at 4 p.m. during Judge Judy and will continue through NBC 6 News at 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit the local chapter of The Salvation Army, and the money raised goes to benefit local people and families who are in need.

For many in the community, the worries and strains of providing basic needs for themselves or their families make any day tough, especially during the holidays.

6 Hours of Caring will benefit the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana by helping with these programs:

Angel Tree: Your generous gift will help a child in an area celebrate the Christmas holidays by receiving clothing and toys from a wish list.

Your generous gift will help a child in an area celebrate the Christmas holidays by receiving clothing and toys from a wish list. Food Insecurity: With your help, we continue to fight food insecurity by providing food boxes with essentials for individuals and families.

With your help, we continue to fight food insecurity by providing food boxes with essentials for individuals and families. Financial assistance : Your gift today can help a family stay in their homes this Christmas and keep the heat on for our seniors and others confronting a financial crisis.

: Your gift today can help a family stay in their homes this Christmas and keep the heat on for our seniors and others confronting a financial crisis. Community Outreach: With your support, we can continue to connect needs with opportunities, including local resources for workforce development, housing assistance, childcare assistance, and more.

“We want to make sure we have the resources, so that way we don’t have to turn anyone away, and that’s why 6 Hours of Caring is so important,” said Julie Allen, Director of Development, Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

Money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign dictates how much money the organization will have to work with for the next year.

If you would like to help this holiday season and beyond to provide for our community, please donate to The Salvation Army or call 318-424-3200.

Every donation makes a difference.