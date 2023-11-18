SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 6 Hours of Caring, held on Tuesday, November 14, was a huge success, and we are thankful for all the support from the community.

We were able to raise $20,611 for local kids.

Since 2010, Roy’s Kids has been helping needy children throughout Shreveport-Bossier.

Founder Michael Powell says it all started with handing out toys from the back of a minivan and providing Christmas gifts for about 60 children in honor of his brother.

“My brother was Roy,” Powell explained. “He would give you the shirt off your back. He died on Christmas Day.” That began Powell’s passion for helping others, especially local kids.

Roy’s Kids hosts many events and accepts donations all year to provide for our local youth’s needs and wants.

The next event you can participate in is Roy’s Kids 5K Run / Health Walk on Saturday, December 10, at Betty Virginia Park. Lace-up your shoes and show your support for the cause.

There are many ways you can show your support:

REGISTER EARLY!

No shirts are guaranteed to late registrants. You must register by November 30th at 3:00 pm to guarantee your shirt.

8:00 AM – Kids 1/2 Mile Fun Run

8:15 AM – 5K Run / Health Walk

5K Registration is $30.00; Race-day Registration is $35.00

Bring an Unwrapped Toy on Race Day Only and receive $5.00 off your entry fee

Kids 1/2 mile Fun Run is Free for Kids 12 and under ** No shirt for Free Entry. You must sign up for the 5K to receive a shirt.

Phantom Runner

If you cannot be there but want to show your support, sign up as a Phantom Runner. The registration fee for a Phantom Runner is $20. Phantom runners do not receive a shirt.

T-shirts & Race Packet Pick-Up:

Every pre-registered participant will receive an original “Roy’s Kids 5K” t-shirt.

Packet pick-up will be held at Sportspectrum. Thursday, December 7th, from 12 pm – 6 pm; Friday, December 8th, from 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday, December 9th, from 10 am – 5 pm.

You may also pick up your packet on Race Day at the Race Site at 7 am.

Awards

Overall, male and female winners will receive $100 cash.

Overall, runner-up males and females will receive $50 cash.

Additionally, 1st and 2nd Place in each age group will receive an award.

Age Groups

11 – under, 12 – 14, 15 – 19, 20 – 29, 30 – 39, 40 – 49, 60 – 69, 70+

Post Party

Stick around for food and drinks after the race.

Special Note

Strollers, wagons, baby joggers, and any hand-pushed or pulled vehicle will only be allowed on the course, but at a walk pace capacity.

NO in-line skates, roller skates, or runners with baby strollers will be allowed on the run course.

The rule is an RRCA regulation!

Roy’s Kids is a 501c non-profit charitable organization for the Shreveport/Bossier area. Our primary goal is to help hard-working single parents with limited income to be able to give their children things that are hard for them to provide. To help assist the needs of their children with gifts at Christmas and throughout the rest of the year. No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.