SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since 2010, Roy’s Kids has been helping children in need throughout Shreveport-Bossier.

Founder Michael Powell says it all started with handing out toys from the back of a minivan and providing Christmas gifts for about 60 children, in honor of his brother.

“My brother was Roy,” Powell explained. “He would give you the shirt off your back. He died on Christmas Day.”

During the past 13 years, Roy’s Kids has helped thousands of single-parent families with limited income. Powell recalled his childhood and how financially difficult it was for his mother to provide Christmas for him and his brother.

“I watched my mom struggle and she’d put all the credit cards out and see which one she could put Christmas on. I witnessed that first hand,” Powell shared. “So, we’re just trying to take the burden off parents who are trying.”

The non-profit organization has grown greatly over the years, hosting an annual 5K and a Back to School Supply Drive, which has become Powell’s favorite project.

“They need a backpack and their school supplies and in a perfect world we could supply clothes but that’s really hard,” Powell said. “I think education is key to get these kids out of these situations.”

Powell believes Roy is looking down from Heaven, proud of what his brother has accomplished.

“If he’s not, I’m going to be mad at him because it’s a lot of work.”

