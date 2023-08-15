WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – During the past 10 years, Geaux 4 Kids, Project Geaux Bags has provided essentials to more than 15,000 children in crisis in Louisiana, as they transitioned into foster care.

“We’re talking about hairbrushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, you know just the basic necessities to have to make their transition to foster parents just a little bit easier,” said Sheriff Jason Parker, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The creation of the non-profit started after an undercover investigation of a couple in Webster Parish.

“Each time they came. We bought the methamphetamine from them. They had the two children with them in the backseat. They were one and two at the time. That was really disturbing to me,” recalled Lt. Shawn Baker, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to the children being removed from their home and placed into the care of, then foster mom and now adoptive mom, K.C. Kilpatrick Baird.

“They arrived with the – just the clothes off their back,” shared Kilpatrick Baird. “In that arrival, there was a meth pipe in a Winn Dixie bag and some old clothes.”

She founded Geaux 4 Kids so that other children and foster parents would get a better start.

For her and her family, it has led to a happy ending.

“It’s a blessing just looking at these two kids and how they’ve blossomed over the last 10 years.” said Sheriff Parker. “The smiles on their faces every time Shawn and I see them at a function they run up and give us hugs.”

“The children now are being very well taken care of,” said Lt. Baker. “I mean they are exceptionally taken care of now.”

You can help by donating to Geaux for Kids during “6 Hours of Caring” on Tuesday, August 15, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.