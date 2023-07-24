SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is devoting her life and is on a mission to comfort children in times of need.

2 siblings, ages 1 and 2, delivered to K.C. Kilpatrick Baird at her “foster to adopt” house arrived only with the clothes they wore, along with dirty pajamas, one diaper, and a meth pipe in a Winn-Dixie bag.

After her initial anger about the situation and gaining knowledge of the state in which foster children are rescued, K.C. realized that she had to do something.

Doing nothing was not an option for K.C. Kilpatrick Baird.

She and many others wanted to help children provide comfort during stressful times. Therefore, “Geaux Bags” was born. Through Geaux Bags, children receive a bag full of basic necessities and comfort items during that emergency transition.

K.C. Kilpatrick Baird, the founder of Geaux 4 Kids is a foster parent and the mother of those two siblings that came to her door, whom she has adopted.

The Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS), law enforcement, and local communities like Geaux 4 Kids help support children during the emergency transition into the protective custody of foster care.

KTAL NBC 6 hosts 6 Hours of Caring to benefit Geaux 4 Kids. Tune in on-air and online Tuesday, August 15 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To donate please, scan the QR code with your phone camera, or call 318-629-7121 to help local kids.