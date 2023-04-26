SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A unique center that cares for the area’s most vulnerable and often overlooked population is getting a bright spotlight for the critical service they provide for the community.

The Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit organization that helps child victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, and sex trafficking from ages two to 17. Those who work there say the work is challenging, but the rewards are immeasurable.

Sophia Herron Sanders is the Director of Child Life and Community Engagement at Gingerbread House. However, she was a survivor when she first entered the doors years ago.

“My family brought me here for a forensic interview after I had been sexually abused,” Sanders said.

During a forensic interview, a trained specialist provides a safe space for children to talk about what happened to them. The recorded interviews are then used to prosecute the abuse cases.

Sanders is now one of those trained specialists, bringing her journey full circle with a deep understanding of what the children may be experiencing.

“An opportunity arose where I could put my talents as a child life specialist here at the Gingerbread House and help other children who had probably gone through something similar or an abusive situation, and I can make them feel as comfortable or as heard as I felt when I was 13,” Sanders shared.

Children also go through counseling to begin the most important part of the process: healing.

“I love to see the kiddos come back afterwards, after the forensic interview to come through counseling, coming down the hallway saying hello, stopping by our offices and you get to see that happiness,” Sanders said. ” And I think that’s what makes this all worthwhile.”

The services are free, thanks in part to generous donors.

KTAL and KMSS will host 6 Hours of Caring to benefit the Gingerbread House on Monday, May 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can watch on air or online and donate to help children in Northwest Louisiana.