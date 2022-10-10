NBC 6 is celebrating the 65th anniversary of The Arc Caddo-Bossier by hosting 6 Hours of Caring on Tuesday, October 10th, to raise money for the non-profit which supports people with disabilities and their families.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – William and Callie Hamm have a long relationship with The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School, which provides childcare and early childhood education in integrated classrooms of children of all abilities.

“You have so much love when you walk through those doors from the teachers and staff,” said Callie Hamm. “And just to look at the children having this unique, inclusive experience where the teachers and staff are modeling for them that unconditional love and compassion and empathy.”

Callie was employed at the school for many years, beginning in 1999. The couple’s three children were all students at Goldman School, and now their grandson attends the school.

“They learn from a very young age to work with and be around children with special needs, and I think that gave them a sense of compassion for that,” said William Hamm. “They’ve carried that with them through their young adulthood.”

Their company, Hamm Mechanical, is the matching sponsor for ‘6 Hours of Caring’ and will match donations up to $15,000, so Goldman School can continue laying a good foundation for children from all backgrounds.

“I haven’t seen that in other childcare centers where there’s that much diversity across race, across socio-economic status, ability, cultures,” Callie explained. “There’s different family systems at Goldman School, so it’s truly representative of our community.”

Tune in to our 6 Hours of Caring, on-air and online, on Tuesday, October 10th, from 4 -10 p.m.