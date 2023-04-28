SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A father and daughter duo from Bossier Parish found their callings after receiving healing services from the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center in Shreveport.

The non-profit helps child victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, and sex trafficking from ages two to 17.

Izzy Saunders, who’s now 18 years old, first came to the Gingerbread House after being sexually abused when she was six years old.

“I remember this kind of being a safe place to come and talk about things,” Saunders said.

Her father, Ray Saunders, is a deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO). When he found out his daughter had been abused, he was forced to see the justice system differently.

“The first emotion that came through my heart was I didn’t do my job,” Mr. Saunders said. “As a dad, I’m supposed to protect my child, and I didn’t do that.”

Izzy’s abuser was convicted and sent to prison. He died when Izzy was 16 years old. She says it brought up new emotions that counselors at the Gingerbread House helped her work through.

“Even though I came here when I was younger and got it all over with, I still felt like this is something that’s weird about me,” said Saunders.

She found a path to healing, and her father found a new direction in law enforcement in the CPSO Division of Youth Services. He said his experience helps him understand parents’ struggle when reporting crimes against their children.

“They feel the same way I did, that they failed as a parent,” Mr. Saunders explained. “And I tell them ‘I’ve been in your shoes. You didn’t fail as a parent. This is not your fault.'”

Father and daughter have both turned tragedy into triumph. Izzy will attend college in the fall and plans to become a counselor and eventually help child abuse victims.

“I think if I would have never come back [to Gingerbread House] I would have never gotten that feeling that it’s ok,” said Saunders. “It’s something that happened to me and it doesn’t define me and it’s ok.”

Her father echoes that sentiment saying his daughter’s painful experience gave led him to his purpose.

“People ask me all the time how do you do what you do and my answer is always the same, I can’t picture myself doing anything else,” said Mr. Saunders. “I get to fight for kids. That’s the best job in the world.”

KTAL and KMSS will host 6 Hours of Caring to benefit the Gingerbread House on Monday, May 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can watch on air or online and donate to help children in Northwest Louisiana.