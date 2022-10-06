NBC 6 is celebrating the 65th anniversary of The Arc Caddo-Bossier by hosting 6 Hours of Caring on Tuesday, October 10th, to raise money for the non-profit which supports people with disabilities and their families.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The non-profit organization Arc Caddo-Bossier is celebrating 65 years of providing full and part-time positions for individuals with disabilities through Frost Industries.

Leah Parish is a Laundry Manager with Frost Industries. She says her clients receive so much more than employment opportunities.

“They enjoy meeting new people, and once they meet you, they remember you and want to sit next to them at lunch, and come work with them, and tell them about their day, what they did over the weekend. It makes them grow as a person,” said Parish.

Inside the laundry room, clients prepare commercial Linen services for Barksdale Air Force Base, hospitals and more.

“They’re our clients here because we’re finding them jobs and opportunities inside Frost and outside in the public also,” she said.

Leander Johnson is one of many clients at Frost Industries. He’s been an employee there for over five years.

“I like it a lot. I like working in the laundry room. I like working with my coworkers,” said Johnson.

Parish describes Leander as helpful, thoughtful, and a jack of many trades.

“He does delivery routes with one of our drivers and takes linen to the different contracts that we have in the public. He goes to orthopedic specialists, physicians a couple of other places also.”

Parish has been with Frost Industries for 16 years. She says her clients are what keep her going.

“They see things in a different limelight sometimes, and you just smile. It makes you feel inside.”

You can learn more about Arc-Caddo Bossier on their website.