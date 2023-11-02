(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana high school football moves into the final week of the regular season.

The Homer Pelicans and Haynesville Tornados are looking to remain undefeated in district play with both teams looking to remain perfect after their Friday night matchup.

Captain Shreve, with high hopes of a run to the playoffs, prepares to face Haughton.

Calvary, dominating the 2A District 1 standings, will play under the Friday night lights against Loyola.

Other consequential matchups are North Desoto, Northwood, Many, Lakeview, St. Mary’s, Northwood (Lena), Huntington, and Bossier.