(KTAL/KMSS) – The summer transition into fall is upon us, and one relationship expert believes during the changeover your relationship can be put to the test.

Tara S. says the transition into fall is considered a busy time for some.

As a relationship communication expert and guest host of “Celebs Go Dating” Tara is well-versed in providing relationship advice. Tara believes during this period your relationship can swing with the season but practicing her top tips can help.

Tara says couples can set aside quality time for deep conversation, create new healthy habits, and during the busy phase of the year, practice patience and understanding.

“I always recommend couples to do what is relationship check-in,” said Tara S., relationship expert. “It is very important, even if you have never done it before you can start now,”

Tara suggests in those check-ins to focus on a few questions that allow you both to highlight how you’re feeling and to be vulnerable about what you need.