NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A ceremony honoring a group of people known for their lasting contributions to the City of Natchitoches will take place on Friday.

The tradition of selecting “The Natchitoches Treasures,” started in 2008.

Community members started nominating people who exemplified generosity, service, and a volunteerism spirit and believed they should be highlighted as a city treasure.

The 2023 Natchitoches Treasures was selected by a committee made up of former Natchitoches Treasures who bestow the honor on others in the community.

Barbara Bailey, Sandra Dickens, Hope Ferguson, Oneda Morgan, Mary Ann Nowlin, and Carolyn Roy will all be honored and recognized as 2023 Natchitoches Treasures.