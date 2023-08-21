SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A documentary-based film will highlight the Shreveport Little Theatre for its continuous impact on the community as the nation’s longest-standing and continuously producing community theatre.

The community theatre was founded in 1922 and since then has never missed a curtain call despite many obstacles over the years including two fires.

“We think it’s unique that three women began the theatre,” said Robert Darrow, Managing and Artistic Director of the Shreveport Little Theatre. “They started out by producing shows on some of the gardens on the lovely mansions on Fairfield, and they went over so well, the public demanded a theatre,”

That’s when the Shreveport Little Theatre was born.

Since they began producing shows they have never stopped even through the Great Depression, World War II, and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Filmmaker Robert Darrow began as a child actor at the Shreveport Little Theatre.

Robert Darrow and Sherry Kerr came together as filmmakers to produce an homage to the place they believe has made dreams come true in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Little Theatre holds many nationally recognized accolades. These acknowledgments include being the first community theatre in the world to produce a Walt Disney stage show.

They will highlight over a century’s worth of accomplishments and recognition the Shreveport Little Theatre has earned.

‘Shreveport Little Theatre: Maker of Dreams’ documentary airing and streaming on Louisiana Public Broadcasting LPB, Monday, August 21, at 7 p.m.