SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three experienced educators and leaders are coming together to provide what they believe is a life-changing opportunity for others to chase their passions.

Dr. Kristi Floyd, Dina Bingham, and Anouk McIntyre are the educators of Course Crew, who were recently showcased on Forbes as the powerful trio team looking to uplift and nurture the ideas of others into reality.

The Course Crew takes learning on a unique journey through expert instructors, value-driven results, self-paced and easy-to-follow, and live one-on-one mentoring.

If you’re interested in learning more about Course Crew join us LIVE Tuesday, October 17th at 11 a.m. to hear from educator Anouk McIntyre.