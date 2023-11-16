(KTAL/KMSS) – HOPE Connections Solid Ground Safe Haven construction is complete. Organizers and community leaders celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Organizers say the Safe Haven was inspired by an already successful program in Pittsburg. Bonnie Moore the City of Shreveport’s community development coordinator spearheaded bringing the Solid Ground Safe Haven to Shreveport.

Organizations across Northwest Louisiana are coming together to end unsheltered homelessness. The Louisiana Housing Corporation provided 1.7 million dollars to support this project.

“I can’t think of a better way to wrap up homeless, hunger, and awareness week than the grand opening of this shelter,” said Winona Connor, housing and homeless services administrator with Louisiana Housing Corporation.

The doors will be open beginning on Friday, November 17 where community members in need will have services and resources to help them overcome homelessness.

“It has been at least 10 or more years ago homelessness became very pervasive in Downtown Shreveport,” said Bonnie Moore, the City of Shreveport’s community development coordinator.

Moore says the safe haven is a representation of what can be achieved when the community comes together.

The Solid Ground Safe haven is located at 2350 Levy Street, Shreveport, La.