(KTAL/KMSS) – Cookbook author Jennifer West is sharing simple air fryer recipes for every meal of the day.

Jennifer West from Shreveport, and Rebecca Abbott, based in Phoenix, became long-distance friends after joining a digital food photography course during the pandemic. After becoming fast friends, the pair launched a social media blog, catching the attention of the New York Times in 2022.

West and Abbott have since published a cookbook, ‘AirFryer All Day: 120 Tried-and-True Recipes for Family-Friendly Comfort Food,’. The co-founders also blog their insight for all the air-frying foodies and have gained over 2.4 million members on Facebook.

According to KALORIK the first introduction to the revolutionary invention of air fryers was in 2010. But Food Stuff South Africa claims the product made a dent in the U.S. market in 2017 and successfully propelled during the pandemic.

Air Fryer Recipes:

Spinach and Feta egg bites

Chicken Parm Bites

Country-Style Ribs

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Vegetable Pot Pie

Brownie Baked Alaska

Watch Jennifer West in the kitchen LIVE on January 12, at 3:30 p.m. here on KTALnews.com.