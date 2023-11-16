(KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is set to celebrate its first-ever substation groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

The North Shreveport Business Association’s donation of property is bringing the SPD Substation to life. The association and SPD are joining forces to ensure the commitment to fostering a safer community.

Chief Wayne Smith has expressed the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community.

“This substation is a testament to our commitment to working hand-in-hand with the community we serve,” said Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department.

The substation will be located on the 1500 block of N. Market St.

