(KTAL/KMSS) – A therapist and psychologist at Grow Therapy is sharing helpful tips for maintaining one’s emotional well-being.

Licensed professional counselor in Texas and Louisiana JohnNeiska Williams, is on a mission to help others achieve the greatness they are determined to reach.

Williams says her top three tips for prioritizing your emotional wellness are saying no without feeling guilty, having a strong support system, and taking time to relax.

“We’ve got kids, family members, spouses, and different things like that, and sometimes we just forget about ourselves, so I think one of the most important things for us to pay attention to is some self-awareness,” said JohnNeiska Williams, licensed counselor.

Through Williams’s one-on-one sessions with clients, she helps guide them with expert counseling tools to navigate their feelings through obstacles they may face.

During the holiday season, Williams says she usually sees a big stressor focused on time and would like to remind others to have self-awareness of their perception of time.

“People always talk about emotional checking in and mentally checking in,” said Williams.

Williams also highlights seasonal sadness between late September to early January depression is heightened. Seeking professional help can have a positive impact and Grow Therapy can make the search for your therapist seamless.