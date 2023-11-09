(KTAL /KMSS) – Louisiana and Texas high school football teams suit up for playoffs this week.

LHSAA has released football playoff brackets as teams move into Bi-District or round one of playoffs.

UIL playoff brackets are set, with some Texas teams also heading into round one of playoffs.

This includes our ‘Game of the Week’ the Denison Yellowjackets taking on the Marshall Mavericks. The winner of this game will then move on to play either Midlothian Heritage Jaguars or Wilson Wildcats.

Huntington Raiders will play Woodlawn B.R Panthers. The winner of this game is set to face Edna Karr in round two of the regional playoff bracket.

Northwood represents Shreveport as they face Archbishop Rummel. The winner of this matchup is set to face Captain Shreve.

Evangel Christian set to take on Belaire. Archbishop Shaw will take on the winner.

Other teams to keep on your radar are Airline Vikings, North Desoto Griffins, Calvary Cavaliers, D’Arbonne Woods, Many Tigers, Homer Pelicans, Haynesville Tornado, Logansport Tigers, and St. Mary’s Tigers.