(KTAL/KMSS) – Tourism officials have laid out a list of events scheduled throughout the 2023 Holiday season.

For over 30 years tourism organizers have been coming together to ensure they help families and visitors have an extra special Holiday season.

Between the last two months of the year you can expect events hosted by Holidays on the Red, Visit Shreveport-Bossier, and Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights.

As families begin planning their holiday destinations, the 2023 Holiday Trail of Lights can help you map it all out. The trail will assist in planning stops through Alexandria, Minden, Monroe West Monroe, Natchitoches, Shreveport-Bossier, Logansport, and Ruston.

In Shreveport-Bossier, the events commence on November 24th with BELIEVE! Light the Night and Christmas in Roseland kicking off the celebrations.

BELIEVE! Light the Night is an immersive interactive experience for the kiddos held at the Shreveport Aquarium. Expect a visit with Santa, crafts with elves, and a decorated Christmas tree tour. This event lasts until Friday, December 23.

Christmas in Roseland is open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dive into a winter wonderland experience with a mini Roseland Express train, roast marshmallows, and photos with Santa.

In celebration of 40 years, Roseland will display lights in the sky with a fireworks show every Saturday in December.

Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival on November 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. can be seen from both sides of the river. This free family event will have live music, activities, food trucks, and pictures with Santa.

Sno-Port will begin welcoming visitors to their snow-themes science playground from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, January 28th, 2024.

“We are very excited to kick off the holiday season and help to bring more joy to the area,” said Stacy Brown, president and CEO of Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “We encourage families and friends to make plans now to come out and enjoy exciting, signature holiday events,”