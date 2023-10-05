SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Housing Corporation partnered alongside local and federal officials to give the downtown Shreveport housing market a facelift in an effort to rehabilitate the area.

The formerly known Voredenbauman Eastham Building was originally built in 1902. Over the last few years, it has sat vacant, but prior to that, it was once a furniture store, art gallery, National Guard armory, and hardware store.

LHC has restored the building, giving those searching for affordable housing an opportunity to live sustainably downtown.

The Uneeda Biscuit Artist Lofts are offering 32 units for rent catering to mixed-income individuals.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place to officially open the building, but the Uneeda Biscuit Artists Lofts are already offering leases.