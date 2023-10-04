(KTAL/KMSS) – The 66th Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet 2024 was crowned at Northwestern University in Natchitoches on September 28, 2023.

Bailey Willis the former Miss LOB served the community of NSU for the last year and now passes on the crown to Madison Simms.

The journey of holding the Miss Louisiana title takes a series of pageants and experiences before diving into the deep end competing for the state title. For many it’s a dream they set their sights on from a young age.

“Growing up year after year I watched the Miss LOB scholarship program, and I always looked up to every single one of the beautiful candidates that competed each year,” said Madison Simms, Newly Crowned Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet.

Simms plans to advocate for children’s literacy and work alongside the university programming council.

Makenzie Scroggs Miss Louisiana 2023 also calls Natchitoches home and held the 64th Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet crown in 2022.