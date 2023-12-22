(KTAL/KMSS) – Some may feel like getting older is hindering their dreams and goals in life. But others may say it’s all about your mindset.

Diane Gilman, the author of ‘Too Young to Be Old,’ also known as The Jean Queen, is inspiring other women to reflect positively on their age – and age gracefully.

Gilman enjoyed her greatest success at age 60. That is when her wildly popular denim line DG2, which has sold millions of pairs on HSN. Gilman will share how providing denim for women of all shapes and sizes has helped thousands feel good about their bodies and ages.

In Gilman’s book, she shares personal experiences that have driven her to be more vibrant and visible as she ages.

Looking to get inspired ahead of the new year? Watch our Live sit-down interview with Diane Gilman on Friday, December 22, at 11:30 a.m. here on KTALnews.com.