(KTAL/KMSS) – Many people have heard of the 5 love languages and how they can impact your relationships. A clinical psychologist has studied various attachment styles and believes they affect not only how you interact with others but also personal self-esteem.

Morgan Anderson is a licensed clinical psychologist with a focus study in attachment theory. Anderson is an expert in the connection between attachment styles and self-esteem, which is why she published the ‘Love Magnet‘, providing tips to those struggling to build strong relationships.

Exploring one’s attachment style begins with evaluating early caregiving experiences according to Anderson.

For those looking to secure attachment in their relationships, Anderson recommends practicing open communication, emotional responsiveness, and building trust and safety.

Anderson is on a mission to help others boost their self-esteem despite someone’s attachment style. She hopes to guide her clients to cultivate higher self-regard, showcase tools to embrace positive self-talk and prioritize self-care practices.

To learn more about the different attachment styles, watch a LIVE Q&A with Morgan Anderson on January 12 at 12 p.m. here on KTALnews.com.